Chase, Janet

CHASE (PERDUE), Janet



Janet Perdue Chase of Atlanta passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 12, 2022, at her home on Amelia Island, Florida, after a brief illness involving Pulmonary Stenosis. She was born July 14, 1932, the daughter of A. Rhodes Perdue and Janet Lewis Perdue.



Jan spent her early years at the end of West Paces Ferry Road (a dirt road at the time) at her home, "Riverly." Most of her early pictures were in a convertible with a couple of dogs. Her father passed away when she was 18 years old while away at Foxcroft School in Middleburg, Virginia. She graduated from Mount Vernon College just after the end of WWII. After college, Jan and a good friend took off to Europe- Girls gone wild!



She had a contagious personality that easily connected with people of all social classes. She often said, "I'm happiest sitting on an upside-down water bucket in a horse barn having a friendly conversation with another enthusiastic fox hunter, equestrian, or groom."



Jan married George Edmund Chase on September 20th, 1955. They were a true team together for 58 years. They shared her love of horses with their children from horse shows to family fox hunts together at Shakerag Hounds to Steeplechasing. They spent many years enjoying their beloved Chase-A-Way farm in Coweta County, Ga, where they hosted many Point-to-Point horse races, Jack Russell terrier trials and bluegrass parties which were enjoyed by their wide circle of friends. They loved to travel together to Steeplechases and with special excitement when their horse Census won the Breeders Cup!



She loved exploring and adventuring with friends to unfamiliar places. Her favorite way to travel was under sail on her boat, Stampede, from the Windward Islands to Maine to the Mediterranean to the fjords of Norway. Dipping the rail on a close haul brought excitement; she loved to share the thrill with anyone who dared.



She was no stranger to meeting interesting people and loved to find out what they did in life. She was a true southern lady that created instant fun, a stylish hostess, entertainer extraordinaire, and she also loved reading history, especially about the Civil War. She had a long series of Jack Russell Terriers from Brie to Tipsy and insisted they all have smooth coats and short legs. Her exuberant personality captured the best in people with humor and charm in every situation.



She was pre-deceased by her husband George E. Chase, Sr., and brother Rhodes L. Perdue. She is survived by her two sons George Edmund Chase, Jr. and Paul Jerome Chase, and daughter Janet Chase Pendergrast, daughters-in-law Natalie Newton Chase and Cynthia Williams Chase, son in-law Sumter M. Pendergrast, six grandchildren, Callaway T. Chase, Frances L Chase, Paul L. Chase, J Chase Richards, Nicholas G. Richards, and Phillip F. Richards (deceased), her lifelong friend/companion Queenie Callier and her Jack Russell - Tipsy. Additional survivors are many nieces and nephews of the Chase and Perdue Families.



In her honor, the family will hold a private graveside service with family and close friends on Friday, January 28, at 2:00 PM at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab, 2801 Buford Highway, NE, Atlanta, GA. 30329.



