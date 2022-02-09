Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Charles, Clotilde

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHARLES, Clotilde Cristina "Buddie"

Clotilde Cristina Vietti (Buddie) Charles, 102, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence at Brookdale Senior Living in Carrollton, Georgia. She was a gift to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Homer (Abe) Charles, and is survived by her children, Susan Dobes (Bob) of Seagrove Beach, Florida, Richard Charles (Joanne) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Dana Riley (John) of Newnan, Georgia, and her friend of many years, Ellen Wickersham of Atlanta. She also rejoiced in her four grandchildren (Sean Dobes, Abraham Riley, Thomas Riley, and Christina Riley) and three great-grandchildren (Gwendolyn Riley, Eva Rose Riley, and Elin Riley). Her body was donated at her direction to the Emory School of Medicine. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts should be given to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Brookdale Carrollton, 530 Northside Dr., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Robinson, Mollie
2h ago
Lansdell, Patricia
2h ago
Baughman, Robert
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top