CHARLES, Clotilde Cristina "Buddie"



Clotilde Cristina Vietti (Buddie) Charles, 102, formerly of Atlanta, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence at Brookdale Senior Living in Carrollton, Georgia. She was a gift to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Homer (Abe) Charles, and is survived by her children, Susan Dobes (Bob) of Seagrove Beach, Florida, Richard Charles (Joanne) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Dana Riley (John) of Newnan, Georgia, and her friend of many years, Ellen Wickersham of Atlanta. She also rejoiced in her four grandchildren (Sean Dobes, Abraham Riley, Thomas Riley, and Christina Riley) and three great-grandchildren (Gwendolyn Riley, Eva Rose Riley, and Elin Riley). Her body was donated at her direction to the Emory School of Medicine. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorial gifts should be given to the Employee Appreciation Fund, Brookdale Carrollton, 530 Northside Dr., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.

