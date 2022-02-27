CHAPSKI, Philip Laurence



Philip Laurence Chapski, Mableton, Georgia, passed away February 17, 2022, peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness. Philip was born on July 20, 1941, in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, to Alexander Chapski and Adelia Veronica (Matukas) Chapski. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1963 with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1964, Philip moved to Sacramento, California, where he met and married Carolyn Fisher. They relocated to Holliston, Massachusetts in 1969 where they raised two children, Tracie and Scott. Philip was a member of the First Congregational Church where he served as an usher. In 1982, Philip and his family moved to Mableton, Georgia, where he resided for almost 40 years. Philip enjoyed coaching and being a part of his children's activities. Philip attended Johnson Ferry Baptist Church where he was a member of George Wright's Sunday School class. He also served as an usher. Philip was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan.



Philip is survived by his wife, Carolyn of the home, and two children, Tracie (Greg) Cox, Springfield, Missouri; Scott (Christina) Chapski, Mableton, Georgia; five grandchildren: Jonathan, Sarah, Melanie, Luke, and Aira; sister, Geraldine Easler, Woburn, Massachusetts; and brother William Chapski, Fort Myers, Florida.



Philip was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.



A private service will be held in Boston at a later date.



