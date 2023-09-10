Chapple, Melvin

Obituaries
Sept 10, 2023
X

CHAPPLE, Melvin

Funeral service for Mr. Melvin Chapple will be held on Monday, September 11, at 12 noon, at Brown Avenue Baptist Church, 1481 Jonesboro Rd., SE, Reverend Robert Rice, pastor, officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.

www.carlmwilliams.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Eskew Dumez Ripple

Tech Square’s third phase is about to start. Here’s how it will look.10h ago

Credit: Family photo

Memorial planned for the day child shot to death would have turned 2
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with Forest Park police
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia commemorates anniversary of 9/11 attacks
10h ago

Truist plans ‘sizable’ layoffs; target of cuts uncertain
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Arnold, Susan
1h ago
Olvey, Harrison
1h ago
Randles, James
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
10h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top