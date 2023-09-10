CHAPPLE, Melvin
Funeral service for Mr. Melvin Chapple will be held on Monday, September 11, at 12 noon, at Brown Avenue Baptist Church, 1481 Jonesboro Rd., SE, Reverend Robert Rice, pastor, officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.
