Chappell, Shirley

Mrs. Shirley Jones Chappell 71 of Bremen, GA passed away, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan McGarity and Rev. Thomas Harbuck officiating. Interment will following in the Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, GA.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, Social distancing will be observed (no outward signs of condolences such as hugging, and hand shaking) and masks must be worn.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements

