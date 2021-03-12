CHAPPEL, Rose



Rose Alice Chappel, age 80 of Atlanta passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Her memory and spirit will dwell in and be cherished by her children Hubert Chappel Jr. (Daphney), Horace Chappel, Threase Chappel and Myguail Chappel. Graveside burial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Wendy Smith-Martin, Pastor of Greater Victory Christian Center will be officiating the graveside service.

