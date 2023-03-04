X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chapman, Theodora

Obituaries
Updated 51 minutes ago

📷CHAPMAN (OWENS), Theodora “Dodie” Theodora “Dodie” Owens Chapman, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia died February 27, 2023 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Berry Chapman, also of Atlanta, whom she married March 14, 1952. In addition, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Owens Shippey; brother-in-law, Lawrence W. Shippey; her brother, Frank C. Owens Jr.; and nephews, Frank C. Owens III, William Kent Owens, and Stephen Wright Owens. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Manning Chapman; son, Edward Owens Chapman; and daughter-in-law, Marlyn Rollins Chapman; son, John Berry Chapman, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Lide Chapman; and seven grandchildren, Edward Nathaniel Chapman, John (Jack) Robert Chapman, Katherine (Katie) O’Neil Chapman, Sara Frances (Frankie) Chapman, Matthew (Matt) Frederick David, Leslie Rollins Chapman, and William Rollins Chapman. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Marguerite Kent Owens; nephew, William C. Shippey, wife Linda F. Shippey; niece, Marguerite (Margo) Owens Boden, husband William Walter A. Boden; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and her goddaughter, Elizabeth DeBorde Ramsey. Dodie will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Dodie was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 31, 1931. She was a fifth-generation Georgian, the daughter of Frank Camden Owens and Anne Inman Grant Owens. She attended E. Rivers School, graduated from Washington Seminary in Atlanta, and from Majorie Webster Junior College in Washington, D.C., where she was an art major and received the Parrack Art Award in May 1951. She was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, and an honorary life member of the Junior League of Atlanta, having served on the Board of Directors. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Speech School and an honorary life member of the Piedmont Garden Club, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the Shepherd Center Auxiliary. In 1993, she received the Westminster Schools Alumni Service Award. She served from 1995 to 2009 on the Schenck School Board of Trustees where she received the friends of Schenck School Award. She was a member of the Cherokee Town & Country Club, having served on the Town Club House Committee. The Family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Dodie’s caregivers, Anitra Daniels, Iyabo (Lola) Balogun, Marie Danielle Souverain, and Julia Davis. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Reception following at Cherokee Town & Country Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, please consider a memorial to your favorite charity or to the Frist Presbyterian Church of Atlanta Music Department, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 or The Schenck School, 282 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327.

📷

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jahmyr Gibbs: Georgia Tech helped ‘make me who I am today’11h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Georgia Tech closes regular season with win over Boston College
7h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Photos released of men accused in fatal DeKalb shooting near MARTA bus stop
8h ago

Credit: BOUNCE TV

Bounce TV’s ‘Act Your Age’ is ‘Golden Girls’ for Black women
10h ago

Credit: BOUNCE TV

Bounce TV’s ‘Act Your Age’ is ‘Golden Girls’ for Black women
10h ago

Credit: AP

Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail
6h ago
The Latest

Sessions, George
51m ago
Smith, Theresa
Carey, Aries
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s Carter Center preps for future without founder
Photography club captures hope during pandemic
March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top