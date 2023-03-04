Chapman, Theodora

📷CHAPMAN (OWENS), Theodora “Dodie” Theodora “Dodie” Owens Chapman, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia died February 27, 2023 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Berry Chapman, also of Atlanta, whom she married March 14, 1952. In addition, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne Owens Shippey; brother-in-law, Lawrence W. Shippey; her brother, Frank C. Owens Jr.; and nephews, Frank C. Owens III, William Kent Owens, and Stephen Wright Owens. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Manning Chapman; son, Edward Owens Chapman; and daughter-in-law, Marlyn Rollins Chapman; son, John Berry Chapman, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Katherine Lide Chapman; and seven grandchildren, Edward Nathaniel Chapman, John (Jack) Robert Chapman, Katherine (Katie) O’Neil Chapman, Sara Frances (Frankie) Chapman, Matthew (Matt) Frederick David, Leslie Rollins Chapman, and William Rollins Chapman. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Marguerite Kent Owens; nephew, William C. Shippey, wife Linda F. Shippey; niece, Marguerite (Margo) Owens Boden, husband William Walter A. Boden; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and her goddaughter, Elizabeth DeBorde Ramsey. Dodie will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Dodie was born in Atlanta, Georgia on July 31, 1931. She was a fifth-generation Georgian, the daughter of Frank Camden Owens and Anne Inman Grant Owens. She attended E. Rivers School, graduated from Washington Seminary in Atlanta, and from Majorie Webster Junior College in Washington, D.C., where she was an art major and received the Parrack Art Award in May 1951. She was a life member of the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, and an honorary life member of the Junior League of Atlanta, having served on the Board of Directors. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Speech School and an honorary life member of the Piedmont Garden Club, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the Shepherd Center Auxiliary. In 1993, she received the Westminster Schools Alumni Service Award. She served from 1995 to 2009 on the Schenck School Board of Trustees where she received the friends of Schenck School Award. She was a member of the Cherokee Town & Country Club, having served on the Town Club House Committee. The Family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Dodie’s caregivers, Anitra Daniels, Iyabo (Lola) Balogun, Marie Danielle Souverain, and Julia Davis. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 5:30 to 7:30 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 1:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. Reception following at Cherokee Town & Country Club, 155 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, please consider a memorial to your favorite charity or to the Frist Presbyterian Church of Atlanta Music Department, 1328 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 or The Schenck School, 282 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta, GA 30327.