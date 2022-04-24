CHAPMAN, Joseph G. "Joe"



Mr. Joseph G. "Joe" Chapman, age 77 of McDonough passed away April 21, 2022. Mr. Chapman was a member of First Baptist Church Jonesboro and was retired from Delta Airlines. He was a life donor with the American Red Cross, a member of the Atlanta Track Club, and ran the Peachtree Road race for more than 27 years. Mr. Chapman loved the Yellow Jackets, NASCAR, the Braves, the Hawks, and the Falcons. He was a coach and mentor for many years and his family meant the world to him. He was a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents: Waymon and Frances Chapman, son: Jay Chapman, brother: Tommy Chapman, sister: Mary Chapman Roma and two grandchildren: Mullaina Grace and Harper Rain. Mr. Chapman is survived by his wife of 50 years: Janet Hogan Chapman, sons: Joe (Kristen) Chapman and Joel (Sherri) Chapman, grandchildren: McKenzie, Macie, Mabrie, Andrew, Savannah, Cali and Bailey Chapman, nephews: John Roma and Scott Roma, and his constant companion: Jazz. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Monday, April 25, 2022 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro. The family will receive friends from 1 PM – 2 PM, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Rachel's Gift, 922 Hwy 81 E, McDonough, GA 30252 or the Jay Chapman Memorial Fund, 1254 McAllistar Dr., Locust Grove, GA 30248 in Memory of Joseph G. "Joe" Chapman.

