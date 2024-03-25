CHAPMAN, Don



On Thursday, March 14, 2024, Don Chapman walked on healthy legs through the Gates of Heaven to meet his Savior. A Sylvan High School graduate, he went on after graduation to his beloved Georgia Tech. Always an entrepreneur at heart, he found many creative ways to work his way through school. Some of those he may have a hard time explaining as he passes through the Pearly Gates.



Don received a number of gifts in his lifetime, his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Beverly; his family, including his brother, Tom and his wife, Karen; three children and their spouses: Donna and Steve Gates, Amy and Ben Reeves, and Cliff and Tiffany Chapman; and, finally, the treasures of his life, seven grandchildren: Kirstie Reeves, Amanda Bell, Quint Foster, Nate Foster, Wood Reeves, Izzy Chapman and Lewie Chapman. Each one enriched his life.



His other great love was Georgia Tech. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and spent many an afternoon on the handball courts that were once across the street from the fraternity house. After graduation he mentored, employed and was often asked to speak to other students and graduates. He was President of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association and helped lead many high school seniors to his beloved alma mater. He never left a football or basketball game early no matter how far ahead or behind his Jackets were. He traveled with the basketball team to Hawaii in 1985 for the Rainbow Tournament with his family and attended many a bowl game. He was a Jacket through and through and credited GT with his many successes.



He asked that we not bore you with his accomplishments but there were many. He was a faithful member of Church of the Apostles and loved to share his faith. Don loved a good joke and was a wonderful storyteller. He could often be found surrounded by others telling stories about growing up in Alabama, his children or his most recent trip with "Don's Dames" (a group of life long friends who supported, empowered each other and traveled together).



He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. His wit, Faith and love of life was contagious. Our lives are forever changed because he was our brother, husband, father and friend.



Services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 3:00 PM at The Church of the Apostles on Northside Parkway followed by a celebration of life at 5:00PM at The Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center ballroom.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Don Chapman Endowment, Excel Program, Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc., 760 Spring St., NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 or Leading the Way Navigator Program, 1570 Northside Dr., NW, Bldg. 100, Atlanta, GA 30318.



