CHAPMAN, Charles Ray



Charles Ray Chapman, age 95, of Atlanta, passed away on December 28, 2022. Ray was born in Armuchee, GA to the late Charles Lewis Chapman and Fannie Chapman. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Foye R. Chapman and two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Williams and husband Ed; granddaughter, Beth Lee (Kevin); grandson, Brad Williams (Denise). Five great-grandchildren; and niece, Kay Cannady.



Ray served in the Army from 1944 through 1946, spending the majority of his service in the office of the Judge Advocate General's office at Fort Hood, TX.



In 1971, Ray earned an MBA degree from Georgia State University. He was employed with Sun Trust Bank for thirty years, serving as Vice President and Trust Officer. He was a member of the GA Bar Association and a lifetime member of Optimist International.



Ray was a ranked and competitive tennis player, winning many senior GA tennis tournaments. He played tennis well into his eighties and played golf into his nineties.



He was a devoted member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, since 1962, serving faithfully in many capacities.



Ray will be remembered for his honesty, strength of character, integrity, and devotion to his family.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Oak Grove UMC. Visitation with family and friends will be at 10 AM. Entombment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, January 9, 2 PM. Donations in Ray's memory may be made to Oak Grove UMC, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA.



