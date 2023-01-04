ajc logo
X

Chapman, Charles

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHAPMAN, Charles Ray

Charles Ray Chapman, age 95, of Atlanta, passed away on December 28, 2022. Ray was born in Armuchee, GA to the late Charles Lewis Chapman and Fannie Chapman. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Foye R. Chapman and two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Williams and husband Ed; granddaughter, Beth Lee (Kevin); grandson, Brad Williams (Denise). Five great-grandchildren; and niece, Kay Cannady.

Ray served in the Army from 1944 through 1946, spending the majority of his service in the office of the Judge Advocate General's office at Fort Hood, TX.

In 1971, Ray earned an MBA degree from Georgia State University. He was employed with Sun Trust Bank for thirty years, serving as Vice President and Trust Officer. He was a member of the GA Bar Association and a lifetime member of Optimist International.

Ray was a ranked and competitive tennis player, winning many senior GA tennis tournaments. He played tennis well into his eighties and played golf into his nineties.

He was a devoted member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, since 1962, serving faithfully in many capacities.

Ray will be remembered for his honesty, strength of character, integrity, and devotion to his family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Oak Grove UMC. Visitation with family and friends will be at 10 AM. Entombment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, January 9, 2 PM. Donations in Ray's memory may be made to Oak Grove UMC, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

North Georgia state House race for Ralston’s seat goes to a runoff
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
11h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
9h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
9h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

9-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle at SE Atlanta recreation center
5h ago
The Latest

Henderson, Robert
2h ago
Marshall, Gregory
2h ago
LaChapelle, Sally Jo
2h ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
13h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top