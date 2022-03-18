CHANEY, Joe Allen



Joe Allen Chaney of Southwest Atlanta passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Christian City Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Union City, Georgia. He is survived by daughters, Kristen Chaney Lancaster (Ricardo), Erica Chaney, and Alison Chaney Shelton (LaPaul); sister, Dr. Annease Chaney Jones; brother, Eric Duane Chaney; grandsons, Ashton and Dillon Lancaster, Wilson Chaney; and Christopher Shelton; granddaughter, Christina Shelton; nephews, Captain Dewon M. Chaney (Akisha); Mandarian Kendricks and MacKinley Hardeman; niece, Kelli Jones May (Christopher); and a host of extended family members and friends.



The Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:00 AM, Saint Paul A.M.E Church, 1540 Pryor Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315; Rev. Dr. Libya Baaqar, Officiant, Rev. Lewis Linsey, Jr., Eulogist. Friends and family are asked to gather at the church at 10:30 AM. Please observe mask protocol .Viewing will be held at William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc., (ATLANTA CHAPEL) 923McDaniel Street, SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, Friday, March 18, 2022, 3:00 PM– 8:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes School Alumni Association, 4392 Clement Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



Services entrusted to William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. ATLANTA CHAPEL www.wgmurrayandson.com

