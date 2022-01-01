CHANDLER, Ida Russell Ramsey



1928 - 2021



Elizabeth Chandler, 93, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully passed away in her granddaughter's Atlanta home surrounded by loved ones on December 14, 2021. Elizabeth was born on October 14, 1928 in Acworth, Georgia to William Arthur Russell and Beulah Levada Prickett Russell. Elizabeth graduated from Acworth High School in 1946 and worked first for the United States Army at Fort McPherson and the remainder of her 30 years of federal service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Beulah Russell and her sisters Margaret Russell, Barbara Russell, and Dorothy Jo Bates, her brother Richard B. Russell, her husband Lewis, her husband J.B., and her grandson Duane Bentley Brownlow. She is survived by her sister Janice Dabbs of Smithville, Mississippi, daughter Theresa Brownlow McDonald (Gerald) of Union City, Georgia, daughter Shelia Ramsey of Pensacola, Florida, daughter Yvonne Ramsey of Jefferson, Georgia, son Phillip Ramsey (Mary Lou) of Clarkston, Georgia, stepdaughter Diane Grubbs (David) of Palmetto, Georgia, stepdaughter Carol Chandler of Fayetteville, Georgia, and stepson Dennis Chandler also of Fayetteville, Georgia, her four grandchildren Bryan Brownlow, Lee Ann Brownlow Ramsey, Nicholas Buttimer, and Zachary Buttimer, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral and graveside services were held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Georgia, 30084. Donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice or the Children's Village at Christian City https://christiancity.org/give/donate-now/.



