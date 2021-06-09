Chandler, Clifford

CHANDLER, Jr., Clifford



Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Clifford D. Chandler, Jr., TODAY, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11 AM, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW. Instate 10 AM. Interment Washington Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Cliff leaves a loving family to cherish his memory: wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Chandler, sons, Clifford Ricard (Rick) Chandler III and Christopher "Chris" Donald Chandler; daughters-in-law, Christina Greene-Chandler, and LaDawn Glass-Chandler, grandchildren, Cheyenne, Jada and Riann; other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com



