ajc logo
X

Chandler, Clifford

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CHANDLER, Jr., Clifford

Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Clifford D. Chandler, Jr., TODAY, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11 AM, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW. Instate 10 AM. Interment Washington Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Cliff leaves a loving family to cherish his memory: wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Chandler, sons, Clifford Ricard (Rick) Chandler III and Christopher "Chris" Donald Chandler; daughters-in-law, Christina Greene-Chandler, and LaDawn Glass-Chandler, grandchildren, Cheyenne, Jada and Riann; other relatives and friends. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top