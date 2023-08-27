CHANDLER, Carol "Sue"



Carol Sue Chandler (Sue) was born May 13, 1950 in Elkins, West Virginia. She grew up in Valley Bend and Masontown, West Virginia. She attended Valley High School in Masontown. Sue received degrees in education from West Virginia University, Georgia State University (master's degree), and the University of Georgia (doctorate degree). Sue was a longtime resident of Georgia, living most of her time in Atlanta. She retired in 2014, after working for the Georgia Piedmont Technical College. She enjoyed traveling with her longtime partner, Patricia (Pat) Lehn, who survives, and hosting family get-togethers at her home.



No funeral services are planned. A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock, GA, on Sunday, September 3, 2023 with visitation starting at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM with the Reverend Kim Long officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LifeLine Animal Project.



