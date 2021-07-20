Chandler, Brue

CHANDLER, III, Brue Stanhope



Age 72, prematurely completed his remarkable life journey on Thursday, July 15th after a tough battle with cancer in Knoxville, Tennessee. Brue was born January 9, 1949, in El Paso, Texas, son of Brue Stanhope Chandler, Jr. and Maxine Mabry Chandler. He was married to Susan Henderson in 1970 and celebrated 51 years of marriage in June. Brue was a graduate of North Springs High School in Sandy Springs, Georgia, earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology and then a Master of Science in Hospital Administration from Georgia State University. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, and a current member of Farragut United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Following his college graduation, Brue entered the United States Army serving for two years as an operating room specialist in Vietnam. During his enlistment, he decided to pursue a career in health administration beginning an almost 50 year career driving innovation and collaboration to serve his community. Over his career, he served as Associate Administrator at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, Executive Vice President of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, President of Saint Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, Executive-in-Residence at Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business in Atlanta, Georgia, and Senior Director with Galloway Consulting. He was passionate about his family and was an avid fly fisherman. Brue is survived by his wife, Susan Henderson Chandler of Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters, Hope Chandler Krutz (Eric) of Richmond, Virginia and Mabry Chandler Wynn (John) of Suwanee, Georgia, and his four beloved grandchildren, Wyatt Henderson Wynn, Madison Hope Wynn, Stella Mabry Krutz, and Deacon Morgan Krutz. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Chandler Michaud (Dano) of Seward, Alaska; his brother-in-law, Cleve Henderson (Sandra) of Blackshear, Georgia and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Dunwoody United Methodist Church with the memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Georgia Institute of Technology or the Davis Family YMCA (Scholarship Campaign) of Knoxville, Tennessee.

