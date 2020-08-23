Chance, Rose

CHANCE (NEASE), Rose Rose Nease Chance, aka GG (and GGG), left us to be with the Lord and a host of angels that went before her. At age 92, she passed away peacefully at the home of her son Charles Oglesby, surrounded by family on August 17, 2020. If the skies look brighter at night, it isn't the stars.it is the "bling" on the wings of Heaven's newest angel. Rose sparkled with light, love, faith, wisdom and hope that she shared with every person who had the privilege to meet her. She loved her brothers, sisters, son, daughter-in-law, grands and great-grands, her great-great-grandnieces, nephews, cousins, friends and even complete strangers. She could light up a room; a very classy lady with her bling and sparkles from head to toe, and the sweetest warmest smile you have ever seen. She had the most beautiful caring spirit with such a zest for life. Rose loved being on the go, always curious, seeking yet another adventure, available to her grandkids for skiing, ziplining, horseback riding, hiking, anything they wanted to do. At 90 she made the Walk to Emmaus not once, but twice. She loved to travel, with her most recent trips to Italy and the Holy Land where she rode camels and swam in the Dead Sea. She was a kind loving caring generous person, devoted to her family, a friend to many people and always living life to the fullest. She loved those who needed love and helped those who needed help. She always said that we were blessed and to be sure that were mindful to share our blessings with others. We were all especially blessed to have Rose in our lives. She is going to be missed tremendously by her family and her many friends. Her life and influence will forever remain in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Rose leaves behind one son, Charles Oglesby (wife Debra) She was the very proud grandmother of Jeri Oglesby Sires (husband Billy Jr., and children, Cristina, Billy, III, and Max), Charlie Oglesby, Jr., (his wife Susan and son Trey) and Jon Oglesby (wife Tammy and daughters Ashten, Kaila and Maddie) and her great-great-granddaughter and namesake Adelaide Rose.The eldest of nine, Rose was predeceased by three sisters, Jeanette Foley, Harriet Jarrell and Tina Thompson and one brother, Ronnie Nease. She is survived by two sisters Brenda Nease and Diane Smith and two brothers Charles Nease and Scotty Nease as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, step family members and friends. Rose grew up in the Garden City United Methodist Church where she was a member for more than 80 years. When she moved to the Suwanee area to be closer to her son she made the Duluth First United Methodist Church her new home of worship. Always wanting to help others, Rose was very active in her church and local community events. Cremation services are being handled by Wages & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. Condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Rose's Memory to Duluth First United Methodist Church www.duluthumc.org or Garden City United Methodist Church www.gardencityumc.com.



