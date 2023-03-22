X

Champion, Thomas

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHAMPION, Jr., Dallis

Thomas Dallis Champion, Jr. passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, after cardiac arrest just three weeks prior to his 85th birthday.

Born in Elberton, GA and raised mostly in Atlanta, he graduated from North Fulton High School. He was a true Buckhead Boy and celebrated with friends every year of his life in the Buckhead Boys Club. Dallis graduated from the University of Georgia where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He began a successful career in Commercial Real Estate and later Residential Development with Champion Realty Co. in Georgia and Florida. He joined Capital City Club in 1962 and enjoyed 61 years of friendships and playing golf with close friends who called themselves The Traveling Golf Association or "The TGA." There would be many years of golf here and abroad which led most of them to discover Highlands, NC. Dallis was a longtime member of Highlands Country Club and played golf up until his death. He enjoyed many years with his family on Lake Lanier and as an avid snow skier, took frequent family trips out West. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandsons. .Dallis will always be remembered for his quick wit, innate Southern charm and love for his wife, family, friends and the UGA Bulldogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Hill Champion and Thomas Dallis Champion, Sr.; and son, Scott H. Champion.

Dallis is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Dot "Dottie"; daughters, Carol Champion Turner (Mark), Leigh Champion, Tammy Hodges; and son, Tom Champion (Angie); brother, Hill Champion (Donna); and sister, Mary Merritt (Johnny); grandsons, Peyton Turner, Will Turner and Chase Champion; granddaughters, Dallis Mason, Savanah Champion and Ashley Capps; great-granddaughters, MacKenzie Lowry and Addelyn Champion.

There will be a Celebration of Life in his beloved North Carolina mountains on April 8, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to your favorite charity.

