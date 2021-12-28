CHAMPION, Sarah Ann



Mrs. Sarah Ann Champion, age 86, of Atlanta, GA passed December 18, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM in our chapel. Pastor O.C. Adams Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 2PM-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.



