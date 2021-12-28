Hamburger icon
Champion, Sarah

1 hour ago

CHAMPION, Sarah Ann

Mrs. Sarah Ann Champion, age 86, of Atlanta, GA passed December 18, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM in our chapel. Pastor O.C. Adams Officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 2PM-6PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

