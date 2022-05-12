CHAMPION, Cynthia



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Cynthia Champion, of Atlanta, Georgia, will be Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:00 PM; St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 1558 Venetian Dr. SW Atlanta, Georgia 30311. Associate Minister Shirley Leslie, Eulogist. Interment; Greenwood Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, May 13, 2022 from 4-8 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.



