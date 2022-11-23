ajc logo
X

Champion, Benjamin

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CHAMPION, Benjamin F.

Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Benjamin F. Champion, of Atlanta, will be Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00AM; Beulah Baptist Church, 170 Griffin St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment; Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Ga. coach accused of raping 15-year-old cheerleader, records show9h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech should give Brent Key the job for good
10h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
17h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
14m ago

Credit: Uncredited

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
14m ago

Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030
11h ago
The Latest

Brown, Rudolph
Smith, Barbara
1h ago
Johnson, Juanita
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Photos: Memorials and tributes held for Speaker David Ralston
11h ago
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Light shows illuminate the holiday season
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top