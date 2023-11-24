Obituaries

Chamlee, Opal

File photo
File photo
Nov 24, 2023

CHAMLEE, Opal

Mrs. Opal Gay Chamlee of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away November 18, 2023. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Laster Chapel United Methodist, 4790 Yates Rd., College Park, GA 30337. Her body will lie instate at 12:00 Noon. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.

She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Freeman (Edsel), Maryland Cantrell; her daughter, Alphia Brown (James); her grandchildren, James Brown III (Jenny), Chamlee Brown, great-granddaughter, Aliyah Brown; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Gay and Cloatee Gay.

On Friday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Iran War

The Latest: US blockade of Iranian ports 'fully implemented' as Trump says war is near end

9m ago

Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street rallies on lower oil prices

45m ago

Xi calls China-Russia ties 'precious' in current international context

52m ago

Featured

High Museum Heist

Ex-exec pleads not guilty to theft from High Museum of Art

Data center pitch highlights divide in changing SW Atlanta neighborhoods

BULLDOGS

Kirby Smart fires back at Steve Smith’s criticism of Georgia: ‘Do your homework’