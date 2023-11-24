CHAMLEE, Opal



Mrs. Opal Gay Chamlee of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away November 18, 2023. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at Laster Chapel United Methodist, 4790 Yates Rd., College Park, GA 30337. Her body will lie instate at 12:00 Noon. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 PM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.



She is survived by her sisters, Gloria Freeman (Edsel), Maryland Cantrell; her daughter, Alphia Brown (James); her grandchildren, James Brown III (Jenny), Chamlee Brown, great-granddaughter, Aliyah Brown; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Gay and Cloatee Gay.



On Friday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (corner of Cascade Rd., near I-285), 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.





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