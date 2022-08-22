CHAMBLISS, Walter "Ken"



Walter "Ken" Chambliss, 78, passed peacefully on August 9, 2022 in North Carolina, where he was living near his children and their families, who would check in on him every day whether he liked it or not. He was born in Columbus, GA, the third child to Eugene and Louise Chambliss. Fate smiled on Ken at a very early age, as he attended the first birthday party of a young neighborhood friend, Ann, who would one day become his wife (though they wouldn't rush things). Growing up, Ken pursued photography, engineering, and, another love of his life, television. As a young man, this pursuit took him to south Florida, where he worked for a local TV station in Miami. In his early 20's, Ken had the vision and bravery to start his own television post-production company, Video Tape Associates. Beginning in Hollywood, FL, and expanding to Atlanta, GA, VTA reflected the passion and ingenuity of its founder for decades. And how he loved the work and, especially, the people. Speaking of love, he and Ann made good on the promise that they may have made as babies, marrying in Florida in 1978. Together they raised two children and countless pets, enjoyed trips out west and to Europe, went to the same three restaurants in Atlanta over and over again, and spent every free weekend at Lake Burton. Ann passed fifteen years ago, and it warms our hearts to know they are reunited. Ken loved his family, his friends, his co-workers, the lake, music, and food-cooking it, eating it, and most importantly, sharing it. And he was a great dad and grandpa who loved enjoying with his family what he loved, from a scrambled dog at Dinglewood Pharmacy to raclette in Switzerland to homemade waffles at the lake, and from sunset cruises to jukebox educations. He is survived by his two loving children, five doted-on grandchildren, and cherished extended family. Donations in Ken's honor can be made to Rabun Paws 4 Life, Habitat for Humanity Rabun County, or Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.

