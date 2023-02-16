Chambliss, Martha

CHAMBLISS (WILCOX), Martha



Martha Wilcox Chambliss, 96, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away February 12, 2023, after an extended period of declining health. Martha was born in 1926 in Elberton, GA, the daughter of Herbert Hammond Wilcox and Irene Stilwell Wilcox. After graduating from Elberton High School, she attended and graduated from Valdosta State University in Valdosta, GA. Skilled in both science and writing, she pursued a career as a technical editor, helping scientists, including those at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, clearly communicate with the public. She married Eugene "Gene" C. Chambliss, Jr. of Columbus, GA, in 1960 and, together, raised a family, first in Akron, OH, and later in Sandy Springs. A member of Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, she loved music, nature, and learning new things. She was a beloved wife and mother with an ever-present smile and a kind word for everyone, no matter who they were. She is survived by her son, E. Carwin Chambliss, III, of Sandy Springs; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward W. Chambliss (Laina Schwartz) of Los Angeles, CA; and her two granddaughters, Olive Stilwell Chambliss, and Piper Mackenzie Chambliss, also of Los Angeles, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Remembrance Fund at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11 AM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328, with a graveside service immediately following at Arlington Memorial Park.



