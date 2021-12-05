Chambers, Robert

CHAMBERS, Jr., Robert William



Robert William Chambers, Jr., age 78, of Atlanta, died peacefully, at home, on December 1, 2021.



He was born April 4, 1943 in Atlanta, the son of Robert W. Chambers and the former Mary Emily Martin. He attended The Westminster Schools and graduated from high school at Baylor in Chattanooga. He earned an A.B. degree from Princeton University and an M.A. and Ph.D. in English literature from Indiana University.



At the outset of his career, Chambers taught literature, first at Indiana University and subsequently at Kansas State University. He returned home to Atlanta in 1974 and embarked on a 30-year career in business and journalism. Ultimately, he returned to part time college teaching at Kennesaw State University. He is the author of a scholarly work, Parody: The Art That Plays With Art and a light companion volume, How To Write Parodies and Become Immortal.



He was twice a business reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where his writing won a national fellowship competition. He was also twice a Georgia correspondent for The Economist.



During his many years in the securities industry, Chambers was an officer at Robinson-Humphrey Co., first in retail sales and later in international institutional sales. He subsequently became a mutual fund marketing executive, serving as a senior vice president and divisional manager with the Colonial Group of Boston. He was also a financial public relations account executive in the Atlanta office of Hill and Knowlton.



In Atlanta, he was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, the Nine O'Clocks, and the Society of Colonial Wars. He was formerly on the board of the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, which he chaired for two years. After college he served for six years in the U.S. Naval Reserve.



Rob, as he was known, loved books and cinema, animals, and cheering for his grandsons at their various sports and other performances. He was a gifted teacher with deep knowledge of a vast array of topics.



He is survived by his wife, Michele Alleon Chambers and his sister-in-law, Dominique Alleon, his son, Toby Chambers, his daughter-in-law, Margaret Chambers, his grandsons, William and J.R. Chambers, his brothers, Carlile Chambers, Richard Nalley, and Jim Chambers, and his cousins Arthur Martin, Hill Martin, Julie McClelland, and Maudie Huff.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



