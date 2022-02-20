Chambers, James

CHAMBERS, J. Richard



James Richard Chambers, passed away on February 15, 2022, at the age of seventy-four, in his home in Atlanta of pancreatic cancer.



J. Richard Chambers was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the only child of Mary and Clarence Chambers. He graduated from Brown University in 1969 with a degree in Ancient Near Eastern Civilization. His commitment to his alma mater included 50 years of alumni and fundraising leadership positions.



Richard resided in Nashville from 1969 to 2004, when he moved to Atlanta. Richard's distinguished work in the financial sector included executive positions with Nashville-based banks and with community banks throughout the U.S. He also served on numerous governmental, civic, industry, educational, charitable, and political boards and later in life served as an advisor to financial companies from coast to coast.



Richard Chambers is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Chambers; sons (with Carol McCoy), Dwight McCoy Chambers, MD, PhD of Boston and Davis McCoy Chambers of Atlanta; stepson Matthew W. Lassiter (Melissa) of Dunwoody, Georgia and granddaughters Annabel, Violet, and Clara Lassiter. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Brown Annual Fund in Richard's memory. For arrangements and to leave condolences, please go to www.sandyspringschapel.com.



