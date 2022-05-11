CHAMBERS, James (Jim) Richard



James (Jim) Richard Chambers, 75, of Tucker GA, passed away November 29, 2021.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah; sisters, Janis Kiker (Alan), Jean Frazier (John), Susan Harper (Dr. Andy); several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Verna Chambers.



Jim was a native Atlantan. He graduated from Avondale High School ('64) and continued his education at Georgia Tech (BS Civil Enineering '68 and Master's '70). The major part of his civil engineering career was at the Georgia DOT. The pinnacle of his achievement was the award winning redesign of "Spaghetti Junction." He was a tireless worker and excelled in all of his pursuits. After retirement from the DOT, he worked for several consultants until he fully retired.



Jim was a fearless adventurer and loved to travel. He participated in skydiving, scuba diving, and photography. He was an author, space junkie, Amazon reviewer, proofreader and fact-checker. As a young man, he set a goal to have a photograph published in the National Geographic Magazine. The dream came true in February, 2008. The underwater photograph was also purchased by NatGeo for 2 additional book publications.



After years of adventuring around the world, his 'adventures' would become medical. His courageous spirit allowed him to fight through many obstacles. Along with Deborah, God sent Jim the sweet gift of a precious Yorkie, Miss Dollie. She was his faithful service dog through all of his medical issues.



Jim was a voracious reader with an amazing mind. He was a mentor and leader to so many. He hated ties and dress clothes. True to his alma mater, he was a "ramblin' gamblin' hell of an engineer!"



A visitation for James will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. The family invites those in attandance to a reception after the service.



