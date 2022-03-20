CHAMBERS, Edward "Ed"



Edward Ray Chambers, "Ed", age 72 of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on December 18, 2021, Ed worked in the family business (Baron's Restoration). He is survived by five siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and two children. A Memorial Mass Celebrating his life will be held March 23, 2022 11:00 AM at St Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive, Snellville, GA 30078.



In lieu of Flowers, a tax deductible gift to, The Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia. Donation in Ed Chambers name of Chelsyfest. Givetaxfree.org.

