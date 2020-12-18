CHAMBERS, Barbara



Barbara Bishop Chambers, 92, of Ringgold, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Barbara was born in Decatur, Ga, July 19, 1928, to the late Weston Mallalieu Bishop and Eddie Lee Richards Bishop. Mrs. Chambers graduated from Russell High School, West Georgia College, and Georgia State University. She was a member of East Point Avenue United Methodist Church and Morrow United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing piano, organ and directing hand bells. While at Morrow she and her husband led the Ramblers church group on many trips. Barbara moved to Ringgold, GA in 2008 and has been an active member of Boynton United Methodist Church.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Harvey Eugene Chambers.



Survivors are daughter; Nell (Rick) Maeser, Greensboro, GA; grandchildren, Philip Maeser, Greensboro, Lydia Maeser, Chickamauga; sister Maxine (Tony) Neson, St. Petersburg, FL, sisters-in-law, Jewel Chambers, Watkinsville, GA, and Virginia Chambers, Bowdon, GA, and many nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service celebrating the life of Barbara Chambers will take place at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Ga.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Boynton United Methodist Church. Please visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family and view the memorial tribute.

