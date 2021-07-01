Chambers, Anthony

CHAMBERS Jr., Anthony



Of Atlanta passed on June 25, 2021. Homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11 AM, Springfield Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA. 30318. Interment will be at Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kimberly Lymon; children, Alexis Johnson and D'Anthony Chambers; brother, Dante Nash and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held today in our Chapel from 11 AM - 8 PM. Everyone is asked to assemble at the residence at 10 AM the day of service. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

