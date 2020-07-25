CHAMBERS, Alan Harrison Alan Harrison Chambers, devoted husband and father, passed away at age 71 on July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Kitty Chambers of Marietta, GA, and brother Fred Chambers of Lithia Springs, GA. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his sons Chaz and Justin, grandchildren Jasper and Ally, his brother Lloyd, and sister Cheryl Moser. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends and caregivers who are considered family. Alan retired in 2016 from Specialty Finishes, Inc. where he completed 50 years in the commercial paint industry. He served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Alan had a passion for the outdoors, deer hunting, and archery. He shared these passions with his family and friends where many happy memories from times spent together will be cherished by all. A private family service was held on Thursday, July 23 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. A gathering in his memory is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Alan's memory to: CurePSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at https://www.psp.org. Condolences may be shared to the family at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.

