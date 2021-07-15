CHAMBERLIN, James



Allen



James Allen Chamberlin, born July 2, 1925, passed away on July 12, 2021, after a short illness. James was born in Charles and Annie Chamberlin and was the youngest of their three children; Annie Francis Chamberlin, who died in childhood, and his brother Charles Chamberlin. Charles was responsible for giving James the nick name of "Bug" when he said his new baby brother looked "just like a bug". During World War II James served in the Army Air Corps and was in flight training when the war ended. James quickly returned home where he married the love his life, Peggy Payne. James and Peggy had two children, James (Jim) Allen Chamberlin Jr. of Saint Simons Island, GA and Mary Elizabeth Chamberlin of Peachtree City GA. In 1945 James went to work for C&S Airlines in Memphis TN as a ticket agent. C&S later merged with Delta Airlines, moving James and Peggy from Memphis, to Kansas City, Baltimore, and finally to Atlanta in 1960. During his career James held positions in Marketing, as Regional Manager of Properties, and as Director of In-Flight Services. James was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Peggy, and is survived by his children, Mary Chamberlin, her fiancé Andrew Jones and Jim Chamberlin; his daughter in law, Peggy Shaw Chamberlin; grandson Forrest Chamberlin and wife, Caroline; and great-granddaughter Olivia Chamberlin. James and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, James be remembered by gifts to your favorite charity. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced later. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com.

