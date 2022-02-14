CHAMBERLAIN, Betsy



Betsy Chamberlain was born in Newport News on April 11, 1935. She lived in Virginia throughout her childhood, and as an adult she moved to Atlanta, GA. Betsy died peacefully at home. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Rod Chamberlain, wonderful mother Ruth Turner, and incredible father Edward P. Turner.



She leaves behind her brother Edward "Chip" Turner and wife Robbie, daughter Ruth "Beth" Holland, sons Bernard Holland and wife Lisa and Dave Chamberlain and wife Kim. She leaves five grandchildren, Robert Lamb and wife Jamiee, Marjorie Chamberlain, Jody Chamberlain, and Dawson Holland and one great granddaughter, Katie.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 from 3 - 6 PM. It is a walk-in visitation/celebration for all her friends and family. It will be at Riverside Tavern 10 Turner's Corner Cleveland, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations to National Parks Foundation (www.nationalparks.org) or National Wildlife Federation (nwf.org), both of which Betsy was very passionate about, is appreciated.

