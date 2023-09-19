CHALMERS, Dianne



Dianne Johnson Chalmers, 83, of Dunwoody passed away September 9, 2023. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Netherton and Beth Chalmers; and her grandchildren, Ava, Eli, Samuel and Isaac. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody on September 21, 2023, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the Bethel Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 617, Walhalla, SC 29691, or to the Harbor Island Sea Turtle Project, Inc., at 162 Harbor Drive North, Saint Helena, SC 29920-5010.



