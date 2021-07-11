ajc logo
1 hour ago

CHALIFF, Jill

Jill Chaliff, age 85, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, June 24th, 2021 with her family by her side. Jill was born in 1935 in the Bronx, New York alongside her beloved twin brother, Jack who proceeded her in death. Jill is survived by three children and their spouses: Michael Chaliff (Marla), Susan Moskowitz (Neil) and Joanne Cole (Timothy). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Jason Chaliff, Pamela Margolis (Alex), Jake Moskowitz, Ryan Chaliff (Erica), Carly Moskowitz and Savannah Cole. Jill was a wonderful mother, friend, tennis player and mahjong player. She loved her dog, enjoyed musical theatre and dancing. Jill was often described as a firecracker. She was always active and forever looked 20 years younger than her age. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.

