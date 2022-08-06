CHAHROURI, Eileen Marie Fagan



Eileen Marie Fagan Chahrouri, 88, died peacefully at home in Jonesboro, GA, on July 29, 2022, in the loving arms of her daughter and caregiver, Terry. Her Funeral Mass will take place Monday, August 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville, GA. Visitation will be at the church at 10:15 AM. Burial rite will take place immediately following Mass at Eternal Hills Memory Garden in Snellville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Eileen's memory to Comunita Cenacolo America, www.hopereborn.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com for the Chahrouri family.

