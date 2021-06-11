Chafin, James

CHAFIN IV, James Troy "JT"



James Troy "JT" Chafin IV, age 40, of McDonough, died on Monday, June 7, 2021. He was born in Gainesville, Florida to James Troy Chafin III and Sally Turner Chafin on October 23, 1980. JT was an eighth generation Henry County resident growing up in Kelleytown, camping on the farm, active in the McDonough First United Methodist Church, playing sports, Cub and Boy Scouts and in the family's furniture store on the Square in McDonough.



In his too short life, JT had many varied experiences and successes. In 1999 he graduated from Woodward Academy with Honors, excelling in theater and chorus. He attended St. Johns College in Annapolis, Maryland where the curriculum is reading and discussing the Great Books. Restless and wanting to use his acting skills, he moved to Chicago where he was in the Writing Program at Second City, writing sketches and performing improvisational comedy. Seeking to develop his vocal talents, he moved to Boston, where he earned a Bachelor of Music Degree cum laude from Berklee College of Music in 2009. JT then briefly sang Jazz professionally in Chicago.



Facing health issues, JT returned to the South and his family's homeplace in Kelleytown which he could now appreciate after living in the North. Always having been a voracious reader he worked on writing a book while dealing with his health challenges. Having the time, he also took the opportunity to mentor elementary school children in reading at the same elementary school that he, his mother, father and sister had all attended. Bright, quick and funny, JT used those skills to charm customers while working in his family's farmer's market in the Chafin Building on the Square in McDonough selling craft beer as the "Beer Guy". He then went to work in Atlanta at the Fresh Market on Peachtree Street as a cashier connecting with and becoming friends with many people as he checked them out. JT's employment at the time of his death was at the law firm of Warren Power in McDonough as a legal assistant working with property titles. His life had come full circle back to his roots in the community he grew up in, where he was related to many people, and connected to members of the local business and legal community. He especially enjoyed looking at the property deeds and seeing names of relatives' and families he recognized and then asking his mother about the relationships and deep-rooted old stories. JT excelled in the arts and appreciated the richness of our community and those relationships.



"JT" is survived by and will be deeply missed by his parents, James Troy and Sally Turner Chafin; sister, Barbara Chafin, as well as uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Dorothy Sirles and James Troy Chafin, Jr. and Barbara Strawn and Zed Monroe Turner; and his aunt, Kathryn Ellen Chafin.



Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Kelley Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Carol Kirk officiating. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to Skyland Trail at www.skylandtrail.org/support-us/make-a-gift/



