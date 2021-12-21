CHAFFIN, Curtis Golden



Mr. Curtis Golden Chaffin, age 92, of Villa Rica, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born on July 19, 1929 in Stone Mountain, the son of the late Marvious and Moderna Melton Chaffin and is the last remaining sibling of four brothers and two sisters. Curtis served in the United State Marine Corps during World War II and proudly worked for Texaco as an accountant his whole career.



After he served in the Marines, Curtis married his soulmate, Ann Hubbard Chaffin, and moved to Decatur to start a family. They were married for 63 years and is now reunited with her in heaven. He is survived by his daughter, Georgia Ann Oxford; sons, Bill Chaffin, Jim Chaffin; five grandchildren, Cristie Meadows, Julie Seabolt, Natalie Conner, Amanda Forehand and James Curtis Chaffin; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Meadows, Evan Meadows and Ela Seabolt.



Curtis loved adventure and to make people laugh. He and Ann visited 22 countries, became a clown and gave away 1 million (slightly exaggerated) balloon animals to children around the world, took his family camping across the United States during the 1960s and 70s for weeks at a time, square danced in the 1980s (in his 50's), water skied up until age 60, and even rode on a fast-paced go-cart with his great-grandchildren at age 90. Between his exciting activities, he loved genealogy. He researched his family (without Google!) all the way back to 1646 when Joshua Chaffin came from England to America. He wrote a book about his findings and has shared it with many. Curtis was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Kiwanians of Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica until he was not physically able. He received several awards for being an outstanding member including "Kiwanian of the Year" for their chapter. Curtis also was an avid UGA and Braves fan and loved to see the Braves become World Champions once again. His dying wish was for UGA to win the National Championship (come on, Kirby!).



The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM from Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton with Mr. Rick Chaffin officiating. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park in Villa Rica.



Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694.

