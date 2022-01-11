Ceto, Nicholas

CETO, Jr., Nicholas



Nicholas Ceto Jr., son of Nicholas and Marie Ceto, passed away on January 8, 2022, at the age of 88. He was home and surrounded by his loving family, including his wife, Margaret, of 67 years. Nick was a first-generation Italian American born on November 29, 1933, in Bridgeton, NJ, and was the youngest of 5 children. His father immigrated to America through Ellis Island in 1907 at the young age of 17 in search of the opportunity for a better life. This bold decision by Nicolo Aceto to leave his home of Chieti, Abruzzo Italy to brave the high seas and venture into the unknown with only $20 in his pocket made an immeasurable mark. His father's courage, determination, incredible work ethic and strong family values left an indelible imprint on his youngest son who proudly carried the Ceto family torch.



It was clear that Nick was determined to make his impression on the world. From a sax playing teenager in his garage band performing at his father's nightclub, to his remarkably successful business career which included game changing/revolutionary Operations work at Mellon Bank, leading Touché Ross and KPMG's bank consulting businesses, and then eventually to his entrepreneurial ambitions, which led to his founding of Ceto and Associates, Nick strived to master whatever he set his mind to. However, his incredible success was never for himself…. It was ALWAYS for Family!



Family was the cornerstone of Nick's life. His family extended well beyond his wife, children, 16 grandkids and 2 great grandkids, to include a deep and varied group of friends, relatives and business colleagues. He touched so many lives with a tremendous passion fueled by a thirst for knowledge, curiosity and human connection. Nick was filled with stories of life lessons that he enjoyed sharing. He was a student of life, but in many ways also a great teacher to all who he encountered. Even in his final days he shared stories that created lasting bonds with new friends and caregivers.



Together, Nick and Marge created a lasting legacy which will be carried on by their 5 children; Nick and wife Mary, Tom and wife Alyssa, Joyce Lynne and husband Robert, Cheryl Ann, and Douglas and Amie; 16 grandchildren; Steven, Kristin, Douglas, Courtney, Brain, Jason, Jeffery, Michael, Tyler, Haley, Will, Hunter, Isabella, Nicholas, Andrew and Anthony; and 2 great grandchildren; Corbin and Giada. There is no doubt that Nick will be greatly missed, but there is also no doubt that his family cornerstone will last for many generations to come because he has passed on his stories, values and traditions to each family member.



We love you Nick, Dad and Grandpa!



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA. The Service will be preceded by visitation at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Camp Kudzu, serving children with type I diabetes, or to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).



