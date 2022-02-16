Center, Dorothy

CENTER (MOON), Dorothy



Dorothy Mae Moon Center grew up with her parents, Jimmie and Doris Moon, in Morgan County, Georgia. She was the oldest of four, yet outlived her beloved siblings, Bill Moon, Bob Moon, and Betty Moon Haj. "Dot" moved to Athens, Georgia at 17 to work for Southern Bell Telephone Company, and met the love of her life, William "Bill" Center. They married in 1948, and after 13 years of marriage, welcomed a daughter, Nancie Center Vann. A promotion brought Dot and her family to Marietta, Georgia in 1973. She and Bill were avid campers, and after retiring in 1986, they had 10 wonderful years traveling the country in their motorhome. She loved her son-in-law, Wesley Vann, and adored her grandchildren: twin grandsons, Alex Vann and Brett Vann, born in1988, and a granddaughter, Julie Vann, born in 1993. Her family will remember their Granny's love, generosity, and best of all, her homemade pecan pie. After Bill passed in 2004, Dot remained in her home, living alone until she was 94. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

