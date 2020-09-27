

CEKIS, George Vincent





(June 1,1943?September 13, 2020)



George Cekis, 78, died early Sunday morning at home, after long-term heart and lung problems. George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret M. Sheridan Cekis, and his daughters, Elaine and Rebecca, his three sisters, Rose Cekis Stonis of Oak Forest, Illinois, Penny Cekis Fabus of Lockport, Illinois, and Patricia Cekis of DeMotte, Indiana. He was preceded in Death by his parents Anthony George Cekis and Emily Toupal Cekis, his brother Robert Cekis, and his sister, Charlene Cekis Stoika of Athens Tennessee.



George graduated from Harrison High School in Chicago, Illinois, in 1959 and from Roosevelt University in Chicago with a B.A. in Chemistry in 1970. He spent his professional career at Amoco Chemicals in Chicago, Illinois starting in 1964, moving to Amoco Performance Products in Ridgefield, Connecticut in 1988, then the division's location in Alpharetta, Georgia in 1989, and its successors, BP, Advanced Polymers, and Solvay Advanced Polymers (in the same location).



George had been a member of the Dudes 'n Darlin's Square Dance Club, played Euphonium in the Alpharetta City Band, the Atlanta Concert Band, the Roswell New Horizons Band, the Southern Winds Concert Band, and the Sounds of Sawnee Community Band in Cumming, GA. George was also an avid Duplicate Bridge player with 450 Master Points. He regularly played at the Roswell Duplicate Bridge Club and the Atlanta Duplicate Bridge Club in Dunwoody, GA, and also played at other clubs and tournaments around the Atlanta Metro area.



Because of COVID-19, there will be no current visitation or funeral. Conditions permitting, we plan to have a Celebration of Life Memorial for his Georgia friends in late spring, possibly outdoors, and a second Celebration of Life Memorial for family members in Illinois for his birthday, next June 1st.



Memorial donations may be made to the community bands in the area.



