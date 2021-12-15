CECIL, Janice Marie



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 64 years old.



Janice was born to Frank and Jane Cecil in Oak Park, Illinois, the fifth of seven children. She graduated from Briarcliff High School in Atlanta, Georgia and continued her education at University of Georgia and Georgia State University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.



Janice was passionate about many things, but her two greatest were helping children and her Georgia Bulldogs. She served the children of Atlanta through her nursing career for over thirty years at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.



When the fall approached, she would turn her attention to her much loved Georgia Bulldogs. "Barking" could always be heard as she gathered with her fellow Bulldogs on Saturday afternoons. She will be watching from above as her Dawgs battle for the National Championship!



Janice is survived by her brothers Jim (Cheryl), Bill (Debbie) and her sister Diane (Jaime). She will be missed greatly by her nephews Brian (Emi), Michael (Mary), her nieces Molly (Ron), Katie (Michael), her great-nephews Jordan, Elijah, Cameron, Kai, Kayden, Kashton, Christopher and her great-niece Alice. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Jane (nee Chiles) Cecil, her brother Father Patrick Cecil and her sisters, Karen (nee Cecil) Butler and Carol Lynn Cecil.



Janice's family will be celebrating her life on Friday, December 17 at A.S. Turner Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia from 1:00 PM – 3:00PM. She would be delighted to see her friends and family supporting her Bulldogs by wearing red and black!

