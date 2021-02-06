X

CAYLOR, Betty

Betty S. Caylor went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Jan C. Harper and Teri (Gerald) Evje, 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Eternal Hills Funeral Home, Snellville.

