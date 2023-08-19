CAUSEY, Kaye



On August 16, 2023, Kaye Holcombe Causey's battle against cancer came to an end, surrounded by her beloved family. Lovingly referred to as a "bulldog" by her family, Kaye was known for her tremendous strength, showing tenacity, grace, and determination in all areas of her life. Not only was she an actual Bulldog, being a double alumna of the University of Georgia, she regularly moved mountains to do things for others. Katie, as she was known to many, showed her love in countless ways, but mostly by showering loved ones with homemade gifts and shirts. With the lone exception of knitting, there was not a craft she attempted that she could not achieve. There were so many crafts that she explored, she had a craft room on two (sometimes all three) floors of her home. She also loved cooking, and always made sure to bring baked beans and spinach dip to countless family gatherings and Causey Cookouts. We will always remember our Katie, Mom, and Nana for her love of gardenias, the Beatles, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Braves, and will continue to uphold her legacy of cooking, crafting, showing up for others, and keeping her beloved Billy in line.



Kaye will be missed terribly by her husband, Billy; children, Sam and Rachel (Thad); her beloved grandsons, Cole and Jack; siblings, Gayle and John; father, Carlton; and so many members of the Causey family that loved her so dearly. While we are heartbroken, we are grateful that she has been reunited with her mother; and infant son, Max.



The family would also like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the amazing staff in the 7-Tower of Northside Forsyth, the wonderful people at Agape Hospice, as well as the countless friends, family, and neighbors who have jumped in and shown up as we navigate through this time.



We will be remembering Kaye with a worship service this Saturday, August 19, at Cumming First United Methodist Church. We will hold visitation at 11:00 AM, with the service beginning at noon. Flowers are always welcomed and appreciated, as are donations to your favorite charity in Kaye's name.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com