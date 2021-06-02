CAUDLE, James



Mr. James Caudle, age 99, of Atlanta, passed away on May 23, 2021 at his senior living facility in Suwanee, GA. James was born May 12, 1922 to Charles and Dora Caudle in Sylacauga, AL.



After growing up in Winter Garden, FL and graduating from Lakeview High School, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. During WWII, he was stationed in the South Pacific with the Marine Air Corps. Honorably discharged in 1946 as a Staff Sergeant, he went on to earn his Bachelors in Secondary Education at Jacksonville State Teachers College in Alabama. He later received his Masters from George Peabody College for Teachers (Vanderbilt) and Specialist in Education from the University of Georgia. On December 22, 1948 he married Rosa Francis Coleman of Sylacauga, AL.



In 1951, he came to Atlanta and taught at Jim Cherry Elementary School and in 1955 became principal. In 1963, he became the first principal at Warren Elementary School. After many years there, he transferred in 1979 to Stone Mountain Elementary and retired in 1983.



During that time, he and Rosa attended Northwoods Baptist Church and he was active in the Northlake Lions Club.



He loved to reminisce about his time as a kid growing up in Florida, playing football, and being a soda jerk. As long as he was able, he enjoyed walking around his neighborhood of Embry Hills where he and Rosa lived for 59 years. He enjoyed building model airplanes from the WWII era and spending time with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his daughters Debbie Caudle Ward (Ernie) and Patty Caudle Cunningham (Eric) and grandchildren George Ward, Lauren Ward, and Deirdre Smith. He was preceded in death by Rosa on November 5, 2020.



Graveside services for James will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA with Military honors.




