Caudelle, George

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CAUDELLE, George

George Bradley Caudelle passed from this life to be with the Lord on June 28, 2021. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 65 years, the former Doris Cash of Mountville, Georgia; two sons, Keith (Terri) Caudelle of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Kelly (Easter) Caudelle of White, Georgia; two grandsons, Chandler and Ryan; two granddaughters, Caralee and Rachel; one great-granddaughter, Maggie; and many nieces and nephews. He was born December 11, 1931, in Banks County, Georgia. He will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery.

