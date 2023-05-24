CATO (PAINTER), Charlotte



Charlotte Painter Cato, age 86, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away on May 20, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Meream Painter; and her husband, B.E. (Gene) Cato. Surviving her are her sons, Russell Cato and John (Melissa) Cato; grandchildren, Tonya (Jan) Keller, Ryan (Cassie) Cato, Tyler Cato, and Sarah Cato. Charlotte was a native Atlantan, whose love of her family and her favorite Atlanta Braves was unmatched. She was a member of Johns Creek UMC and her beloved Mary Martha Circle. Charlotte loved the Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, where she would make and donate more than 400 blankets for their Christmas program. The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 26, at 10:00 AM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Norcross, GA. A service will follow in the chapel at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Dr. DB Shelnutt Jr., presiding. There will be a private graveside service for the interment at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Charlotte to the Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries' Merry Market.



