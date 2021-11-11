Cates, Mildred Ware

WARE CATES (AUSTIN), Mildred Corine



Corine Austin Ware Cates, age 92, was ushered into Heaven on Tuesday morning, November 9. 2021. She was a native of Smyrna, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna on Friday, November 12 at 11:00am with the Reverend Johnny Foster officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta, GA at 1:00 PM.



Mrs. Cates had a total of 35 years of service with the Federal Government. She retired as Civilian Personnel Officer from the Naval Air Station Atlanta, Marietta, GA, after serving there for more than 21 years. Upon retirement, the Commanding Officer presented to her the Department of Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Medal and Pin. Previous Federal service included U.S. Army Fiscal Branch, Atlanta; Dobbins Air Force Base, Marietta; and Veterans Administration, Atlanta. She also served a term as President of the Atlanta Personnel Association.



She was a member of Mount Paran Church, Atlanta, and was in the Fellowship Bible Class were she had held offices of Social Chairman and Treasurer. Volunteer jobs included co-chairman of the Emergency Assistance and Job Assistance Programs at Mount Paran, as well a First Responder with the American Red Cross. Corine's hobby was oil painting and she had many of her paintings hanging in her home.



Mrs. Cates was preceded in death by her first husband of 42 years, Spurgeon Ware, her second husband, Walter Cates of 18 years, her parents, Paul and Eva Austin, brothers J.C. (Stella); Bob (Lucille); and Alvin (Jackie), sisters Vera Blackburn (Jim); Polly Brooks (Harold) and stepson Bobby Cates.



She is survived by three nephews: Kris Brooks (Shannon) of Marietta, GA; John Austin (Mary) of Smyrna, GA and Mike Austin (Tera) of Blackshear, GA. Five nieces: Carol Knox (Royce) of Fort Mill, SC; Karen Kelley (Bill) of Kennesaw, GA; Deena Moody (Greg) of Adel, GA; Penny Bohrn (Eric) of Burke, VA; and Amy Panter (Thomas) of Acworth, GA. She is also survived by a stepdaughter, Barbara Meeks (Doug) of Marietta, GA, stepdaughter-in-law, Betty Cates of Troy, AL, five step-grandchildren: Amy Lyle (Craig) of Alabasta, AL; Ashley Richardson (Stephen) of Marietta, GA; Karen Meeks Vanhook (Jason) of Austell, GA; Mary Anne Templeton (Dave) of Enterprise, AL and Allen Cates of Troy, AL.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Missions Fund, Mount Paran Church, 2055 Mount Paran Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



