Obituaries

Cater, Thomas

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

CATER, II, Thomas

Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

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View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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