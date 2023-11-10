Obituaries

Cater, Thomas

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

CATER, II, Thomas

Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia State

New Georgia State coach Jon Cremins’ model is exactly who you would think

7m ago

FA Cup quarterfinals: Arsenal stunned by 2nd-tier Southampton and Haaland hat trick downs Liverpool

14m ago

Maria Jose Marin wins Augusta National Women's Amateur after Asterisk Talley meltdown

20m ago

Featured

Sine Die wrap

At state Capitol, affordability was the agenda. Now it’s the campaign battle.

John Travolta’s jet to go from Georgia to Australia. Travel time? 35 days.

DeKalb hotel at center of landmark sex trafficking ruling