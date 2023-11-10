Obituaries

Cater, Thomas

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

CATER, II, Thomas

Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

NASA Artemis Moonshot Ryan Gosling

Canada's Artemis II astronaut gives thumbs-up to 'Project Hail Mary' starring Canadian Ryan Gosling

14m ago

Trump administration asks appeals court to pause order halting White House ballroom construction

14m ago

The Latest: US and Iran race to find missing crew member from downed military plane

18m ago

Featured

Sine Die wrap

At state Capitol, affordability was the agenda. Now it’s the campaign battle.

John Travolta’s jet to go from Georgia to Australia. Travel time? 35 days.

DeKalb hotel at center of landmark sex trafficking ruling