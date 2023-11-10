Obituaries

Cater, Thomas

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

CATER, II, Thomas

Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Iraq US Kidnapped Journalist,

Reporter who was kidnapped in Baghdad is known for pursuing gutsy, low-budget assignments

19m ago

Trump says US forces will 'finish the job' soon in first prime-time speech since starting Iran war

29m ago

Artemis II astronauts bound for moon after rocketing away on NASA's first lunar voyage in decades

35m ago

Featured

Atlanta private school announces sudden closure

Atlanta private school announces sudden closure, citing financial problems

Bill to protect Confederate monuments narrowly fails in Georgia House

The surprising return of Dagmar Midcap to Atlanta TV