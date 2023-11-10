Cater, Thomas

CATER, II, Thomas
Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
CATER, II, Thomas
Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
H. Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
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