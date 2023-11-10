Obituaries

Cater, Thomas

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

CATER, II, Thomas

Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Iran War

Iran fires on Israel and Gulf neighbors as Trump claims threat from Tehran nearly eliminated

13m ago

Atlanta airport warns of busy spring break weekend travel surge

13m ago

Colorado court orders resentencing for former county clerk in election fraud scheme

15m ago

Featured

Atlanta private school announces sudden closure

Atlanta private school announces sudden closure, citing financial problems

Bill to protect Confederate monuments narrowly fails in Georgia House

The surprising return of Dagmar Midcap to Atlanta TV