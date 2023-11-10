Obituaries

Cater, Thomas

File photo
File photo
Nov 10, 2023

CATER, II, Thomas

Age 66, from Smyrna, GA, passed on November 7, 2023. The services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Spring break travelers make their way through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on on Friday, March 29, 2024, with more than 90,000 passengers passing through security checkpoints. This Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the month for Hartsfield-Jackson, officials say, with some 95,000 people forecast to go through TSA checkpoints. (John Spink/AJC 2024)

What Georgians should know before taking off on spring break trips

3m ago

Trevor Bauer’s next stop: An Atlantic League opening night start with the Long Island Ducks

9m ago

Trump has privately discussed possibility of firing Bondi, replacing her with Zeldin, AP sources say

10m ago

Featured

Atlanta private school announces sudden closure

Atlanta private school announces sudden closure, citing financial problems

Bill to protect Confederate monuments narrowly fails in Georgia House

The surprising return of Dagmar Midcap to Atlanta TV