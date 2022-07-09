ajc logo
Bruce Castleberry of Cumming went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2022, at the age of 61. Bruce is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Kelly; son, Caleb (Shannon); son, Andrew (Kimberly); mother and stepfather, Patricia and Don Wagner; brother, Scott (Cheryl); and brother, Rick (Sharon) as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Buddy R. Castleberry; mother-in-law, Marianna McCleskey; and grandparents, Silas and Hazel McGinnis, Luke and Clarice Castleberry.

Bruce grew up in Alpharetta where he attended Milton High School. While in high school, he was a top-ranked tennis player in the state of Georgia. In his twenties, Bruce discovered his love of golf and played at several area clubs. He was a sought-after tournament player and accomplished two hole-in-ones in tournament play. Rheumatoid Arthritis eventually forced him to give up playing golf.

Bruce was an active member of Roswell First Baptist, Crabapple First Baptist, and Midway Community Church. At these churches, he had many friends as well as golf buddies, and honed his spiritual gift of generosity.

Bruce worked in the automotive industry starting at the family business, Alpharetta Auto Parts, and ending at Billy Howell Ford where many of his customers were also good friends. He loved his yard and garden. He grew Japanese Maples, vegetables, and blueberries which he loved to share with family, friends, and coworkers.

Bruce loved his two Westie rescue dogs, Noah and Jessie. If you would like to honor his memory, please consider a donation to Westie Rescue SouthEast at www.westierescuesoutheast.org. The family will host visitation at McDonald and Son Funeral Home & Crematory on July 10, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum on July 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM.




Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

