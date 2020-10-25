Castellana, Julia

CASTELLANA (CHISNELL), Julia Marie



Julia Marie Chisnell Castellana passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Covington, GA. She was 87 years old. Marie was born on January 1, 1933 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Joseph Sylvester Chisnell and Mary Julia Phillips Chisnell. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Atlanta in 1951. In her school days, she enjoyed singing in the choir. She met the love of her life, Frank Castellana, while she was in the second grade. While Frank served in the Army in West Germany, Marie stayed in Atlanta and worked at C&S Bank. When Frank returned from the service in 1954, he and Marie got married at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. In 1955 they started a family, ultimately raising six children, first in Atlanta, and then in Covington. Over the next several decades, Marie and Frank ran several food industry businesses together, including Stumpy's, the Split-T Drive-In, and Self Service grocery in Atlanta. After moving to Covington, they founded One Stop grocery, Frank's Restaurant, and later, Best Septic Tank Service. Marie and Frank enjoyed going to plays at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and spending time at their dream vacation home in Daytona Beach Shores, FL. Marie was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Covington for 50 years. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Frank Phillip Castellana Sr., their infant daughter, and her sister Catherine Ann Chisnell. Marie leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children, Vivian (Keith "Bue") Fuller, Frankie (Joan) Castellana, Joanna Castellana Jones, Emanuele Castellana, Michael Castellana, Chris Castellana, son-in-law Sammy Jones Sr.; grandchildren, Keith Jr., Sammy Jr., Courtney (Chris), Lauryn, Cristina (Joe), Joseph, Lindsey (Robby), Patrick, Phillip, Jeffrey, Tori; 8 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Bob Olsen, and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family members. A requiem mass will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Covington, for family members only. Rev. Roberto A. Orellana will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Parker Family Cemetery in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Journey Hospice and St. Augustine Catholic Church. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask while in the building, and they are encouraged to practice social distancing. Those who are unable to attend we understand, and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. Condolences may be sent to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.

